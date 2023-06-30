Haze Smoke 73°

Verizon Users Experience Trouble Calling 911 In Maryland

A widespread outage in Maryland led to trouble for some Verizon users looking to make an emergency call on Friday morning.

There was a widespread outage on Friday. Photo Credit: StockSnap / Pixabay
Zak Failla
Several police agencies across the state issued alerts cautioning that Verizon wireless was having issues calling 911, though the agency actively is working to rectify the issue.

In some jurisdictions the issue was resolved shortly before 11 a.m. It is unclear what caused the outage for Verizon users in parts of Maryland.

