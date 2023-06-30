Verizon Users Experience Trouble Calling 911 In Maryland

Several police agencies across the state issued alerts cautioning that Verizon wireless was having issues calling 911, though the agency actively is working to rectify the issue.

In some jurisdictions the issue was resolved shortly before 11 a.m. It is unclear what caused the outage for Verizon users in parts of Maryland.

