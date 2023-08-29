Vandal With History Of Damaging Police Cruisers Strikes Again In Damascus, Officials Say

Steven Michael Blank found himself on the wrong side of the law - again - after a tirade that found him destroying police property in the area, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The Damascus resident is accused of driving into a parking lot in the 10200 block of Lewis Drive, where two police cruisers were parked alongside other vehicles in the area.

It is alleged that Blank got out of his car and shattered the passenger mirror of one cruiser, then walked over to another and broke the mirror off entirely. As he was retreating back to his car, police say that Blank picked up and threw one of the mirrors and shattered the front windshield of a police vehicle.

Blank was arrested and charged with multiple counts of vandalism and resisting arrest for the incident and he was released on bond. No information about his next court appearance has been released.

Officials noted that Blank was arrested last year and charged for vandalizing multiple police cruisers and other vehicles in Montgomery County.

