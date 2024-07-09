Utility Worker Dies After Being Shocked By Power Lines In Montgomery County

Shortly before noon on July 9, first responders were called to the 200 block of Ashton Road, when the worker made contact with power lines in a difficult spot to access in Ashton.

There were lane closures in the area while crews worked to assist the contractor once Baltimore Gas and Electric responded to de-energize the power so firefighters could provide care.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson, the worker was pronounced dad later on Tuesday afternoon, and the police are now investigating at the scene.

The death was considered accidental, investigators noted.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.