US Army National Guardsman, Former Rockville Police Officer Sentenced For Infant, Toddler Porn

Daniel Morozewicz, 38, of Frederick, was sentenced in federal court to 42 months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release for the possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say that between September 2020 and January 2021, while employed as a police officer in Rockville and an Army National Guardsman, Morozewicz received, possessed, and distributed child porn torrents over the Internet across multiple electronic devices.

During that stretch, Morozewicz unwittingly also shared some of the illicit materials to undercover officers who were investigating him, including some depicting pre-pubescent victims.

On March 4, 2021, Morozewicz received a tip that federal investigators wanted to conduct an in-person interview with him. The following day, law enforcement executed a series of search and seizure warrants that led to the recovery of a smartphone that had been recently reset and erased.

Morozewicz also admitted to discarding his computer in advance of the raid, which prosecutors say “were viewed as an attempt to impede the investigation and prosecution of his child pornography offenses.”

Multiple devices were seized, and a review of them found the discovery of more than 12,300 depictions of child porn and erotica, including 200 that show the sexual abuse of infants or toddlers. and nearly 100 images involving “sado-masochistic conduct.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.