Urgent Care Doctor Convicted Of Raping, Groping Women During Exams In Silver Spring

Dr. Ishtiaq Malik, 59, of Lanham, was convicted earlier this year by a jury for targeting patients in his care at the Advanced Walk-In Urgent Care at 10800 Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, where he was arrested last year.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office announced he's been sentenced to 42 years in prison, with all but 24 to serve following by five years of supervised probation when he is released.

Malik was taken into custody on Feb. 16, 2023 outside of his practice, and since then, nearly a dozen additional victims came forward.

One victim said that Malik encouraged her to have breast enhancement surgery, and during an examination, he massaged her chest, instructed her to remove her shirt, and squeezed both breasts, prosecutors say.

He then had her remove her pants, but never was given a medical gown to cover herself while Malik locked the door to the exam room.

According to court documents, he then laid her back on the table and sexually assaulted her. When the woman was leaving, she said that Malik had a visible erection.

A second woman went to the walk-in urgent care center for an evaluation of foot pain.

During that examination he removed the woman's pants without permission, then had her remove the rest of her clothes, again not providing a medical gown.

He then sexually assaulted her, continuing to open her legs with his hands in what was described as "a sexual way" for approximately 15 minutes.

The doctor also groped her over her shirt, she said.

Malik was found guilty in January of two counts each of second-degree rape and fourth-degree sex offense.

He entered an Alford Plea acknowledging this for eight counts of fourth-degree sex offense, one for each of eight additional victims.

An Alford Plea, "registers a formal admission of guilt towards charges in criminal court while the defendant simultaneously expresses their innocence toward those same charges."

Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said earlier this year that he believed the verdict to be just, and that they were pleased that the doctor will face justice.

"We're happy for the victims in this case ... It takes a lot of courage to come forward and do this," he said. "These are tough cases, it's tough testimony, and I salute the bravery of the women who came forward and told the ladies and gentlemen of the jury what happened to them.

"Most doctors who practice are magnificent men and women who do wonderful things for their patients, but at the same time, sadly on some occasions, people take advantage of their position of trust and commit crimes."

In addition to his prison term, a judge also ordered that Malik register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“The judge issued a sentence above the Maryland State Sentencing Guidelines which is entirely appropriate in this case," McCarthy said on Wednesday.

"Ishtiaq Malik took advantage of his position as a medical professional and violated these women who trusted him with their care."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.