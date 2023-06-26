Unhappy Birthday: Teens Shot At Party In Montgomery County Park, Police Say

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police say that the agency has launched an investigation into a shooting after a 15-year-old boy and girl were shot at Clearspring Local Park on Scenery Drive in Germantown.

Officials say the incident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

According to investigators, the two teens were attending a birthday party at the park when they were approached by a man who shot them both, then sped away in a nearby vehicle.

Both victims were treated and evaluated at the scene of the shooting before being taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Their conditions were not available on Monday morning.

No additional information about the shooter or motive has been released by the police. The shooting remains under investigation.

