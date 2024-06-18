Two Families Displaced By Tricky Two-Alarm Townhouse Fire In Montgomery County Amid Heatwave

Two families were displaced on June 18 when a fast-moving fire tore through the building, as temperatures hit and topped 90 degrees, officials say.

The fire was reported at around 2 p.m. in the 3500 block of Childress Terrace near Wexhall Drive.

Approximately 85 firefighters responded to the scene, where they were met with flames showing from the residence with smoke billowing through the area.

There were no injuries initially reported by Montgomery County Fire and EMS personnel. The second alarm was sounded as a precaution due to the flames, smoke, and weather conditions, thy noted.

It was declared under control before 3 p.m. on June 18.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

