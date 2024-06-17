Two Electrocuted At Roadside Work Site In Montgomery County, Officials Say

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 17, paramedics were called to a construction scene in the area of Darnestown Road and Great Seneca Highway, where there were reports of a possible electrocution involving workers at a job site.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS personnel were called to the scene, where they evaluated and treated two people, both of whom suffered electrical shock - one with burns - and were rushed to an area hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

The incident remains under investigation late on Monday afternoon.

