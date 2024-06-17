Fair 84°

Two Electrocuted At Roadside Work Site In Montgomery County, Officials Say

Two people were hospitalized in Montgomery County following an apparent electrocution incident in North Potomac, officials say.

The scene of the incident in Montgomery County.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
At approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 17, paramedics were called to a construction scene in the area of Darnestown Road and Great Seneca Highway, where there were reports of a possible electrocution involving workers at a job site.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS personnel were called to the scene, where they evaluated and treated two people, both of whom suffered electrical shock - one with burns - and were rushed to an area hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

The incident remains under investigation late on Monday afternoon.

