Fair 89°

SHARE

Two Dead, One Hurt In Fiery I-270 Crash In Montgomery County

Two people were killed and one other injured in a three-vehicle crash on I-270 in Montgomery County that blocked several lanes early on Friday morning, officials say.

The aftermath of the crash in Montgomery County

The aftermath of the crash in Montgomery County

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Fire and Rescue personnel were called at around 5 a.m. on June 21 to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate, where there was a fiery crash that left two people trapped inside, while a third was able to escape, but suffered undisclosed injuries.

The crash was reported near Exit 6A between Montrose Road and Route 28, and reportedly involved an abandoned vehicle.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, crews were able to extinguish the fire, though two were unable to escape and were pronounced dead at the scene. The third was evaluated and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash led to multiple lane closures for several hours on I-270, though the interstate reopened before noon. It remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE