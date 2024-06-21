Two Dead, One Hurt In Fiery I-270 Crash In Montgomery County

Fire and Rescue personnel were called at around 5 a.m. on June 21 to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate, where there was a fiery crash that left two people trapped inside, while a third was able to escape, but suffered undisclosed injuries.

The crash was reported near Exit 6A between Montrose Road and Route 28, and reportedly involved an abandoned vehicle.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, crews were able to extinguish the fire, though two were unable to escape and were pronounced dead at the scene. The third was evaluated and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash led to multiple lane closures for several hours on I-270, though the interstate reopened before noon. It remains under investigation.

