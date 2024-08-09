Two-Alarm Montgomery County Church Fire Causes Millions In Damages, Officials Say

Dozens of firefighters were called to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on New Hampshire Avenue in Spencerville at around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, when an automatic alarm alerted them to the fire.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, upon arrival, crews were met by heavy smoke and high heat conditions, with fire spreading to the roof.

The fire was declared under control at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning, though not before it caused millions of dollars in damages.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators determined that the blaze was sparked in the sanctuary area, and was accidental due to an unknown malfunction or failure of electrical equipment.

It is believed to have caused upwards of $5 million in damage.

"In times like these, we’re reminded that the church is a community of people, not a building," Pastor Jason posted online.

"The pastoral team is tearful at the thought of the damage that may have occurred to our community’s beloved church building, but we’re reminded that the building and everything in it belong to God—we are simply the trusted stewards."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.