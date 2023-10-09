Truck Destroyed By Engine Fire Outside Crown Farm Community Center (Photos)

Fire crews were called to the Crown Park Community Center on Crown Park Avenue, where a truck that had recently been towed to the lot went up in flames, according to officials.

The fire sparked in the engine compartment, investigators determined, and it left the front-end destroyed with damage to the interior dash.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though it is believed to have likely been a mechanical failure.

