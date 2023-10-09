Light Rain Fog/Mist 50°

SHARE

Truck Destroyed By Engine Fire Outside Crown Farm Community Center (Photos)

An investigation has been launched after flames tore through a truck that was parked outside a Montgomery County community center on Monday afternoon.

The SUV was destroyed by fire on Monday afternoon.
The SUV was destroyed by fire on Monday afternoon. Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
The SUV was destroyed by fire on Monday afternoon.
The SUV was destroyed by fire on Monday afternoon. Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Fire crews were called to the Crown Park Community Center on Crown Park Avenue, where a truck that had recently been towed to the lot went up in flames, according to officials. 

The fire sparked in the engine compartment, investigators determined, and it left the front-end destroyed with damage to the interior dash.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though it is believed to have likely been a mechanical failure.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE