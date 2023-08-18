'Trespasser' Struck By Metro Train Causes Delays For Travelers (Updated)

Shortly after noon on Friday, Aug. 18, Metro officials issued an alert advising that there would be delays after a pedestrian was struck by a train near the Forest Glen station.

No information about the victim or their condition has been released by officials, though some trains were operating to help alleviate congestion.

According to Metro Transit Police, a man was struck by a Red Line train and was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. His condition was not known early on Friday afternoon.

It appears he intentionally placed himself in the path of the train, they noted.

