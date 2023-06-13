Tree-Climbing Bear Spotted Taking In The Sights In Rockville

Black bears continue to make the rounds across Maryland, with the latest being spotted up in a Rockville tree at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of West Kersey Lane, Sunrise Drive, and Bent Pine Court.

Members of the City Police Department are now working with the Department of Natural Resources to track the bear before it can be returned to the wild.

The Rockville sightings come on the heels of similar incidents in Frederick, Hyattsville, and Washington, DC as the bears begin their typical mating period.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, “bears are opportunistic feeders, which mean they will eat whatever is accessible. Largely vegetarian, common foods include berries, cherries, other fruits, acorns, beechnuts, hickory nuts, insects, roots, grasses, reptiles, amphibians, and carrion.

“As the opportunity arises, bears will also eat garbage, agricultural crops, and bird food. Bears feed heavily during the fall months in order to increase fat reserves for the upcoming winter.

