Topgolf Shooter Accused Of Striking Two Employees After Being Asked To Leave In Germantown: PD

Cyprian Nwaigwe has been arrested and charged after being identified as the suspected gunman in the double shooting that left two people injured earlier this week in Germantown.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning, members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were were called to Topgolf on Century Boulevard in Germantown to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival at the facility, they found an 18-year-old man who was shot in his leg, and a 23-year-old man who was hit in the upper body. Police say that the shooting suspect sped away in an unknown vehicle following the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting found that a security guard told Nwaigwe on Tuesday that he was advised to leave Topgolf because they were closing for the night.

Nwaigwe proceeded to get into a physical altercation, police say, that spilled into the area near the front door.

At that point, Nwaigwe pulled out a handgun, shot the security guard in his upper body, as well as an 18-year-old employee in the leg.

Nwaigwe was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 in an Ocean City hotel. He was charged with two counts each of:

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Firearm use in felony violent crime.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was awaiting a bond hearing on Wednesday.

