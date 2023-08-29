Topgolf Employees Shot During Late Night Altercation In Germantown (Updated)

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning, members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were were called to Topgolf on Century Boulevard in Germantown to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival at the facility, they found an 18-year-old man who was shot in his leg, and a 23-year-old man who was hit in the upper body. Police say that the shooting suspect sped away in an unknown vehicle following the shooting.

Both Topgolf employees were taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-8477.

