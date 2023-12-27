Light Rain Fog/Mist 45°

Three Hospitalized After Violent Single-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County (Photos)

Three people were hospitalized on Wednesday morning when a driver lost control and crashed along a busy Montgomery County roadway.

The scene of the crash in Montgomery County.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
At around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, first responders were called to a stretch of westbound lanes on MD 200 between exits 8 and 3 in Rockville, authorities say.

One person was trapped inside the SUV and had to be extricated by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and all three involved in the single-vehicle crash were taken to area hospitals for treatment of various injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Traffic was temporarily tied up in the area while crews investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

