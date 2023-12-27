Three Hospitalized After Violent Single-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County (Photos)

At around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, first responders were called to a stretch of westbound lanes on MD 200 between exits 8 and 3 in Rockville, authorities say.

One person was trapped inside the SUV and had to be extricated by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and all three involved in the single-vehicle crash were taken to area hospitals for treatment of various injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Traffic was temporarily tied up in the area while crews investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.