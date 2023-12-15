Third Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Montgomery Village: Police

Weeks after the department announced the arrests of Kenes Yair Guevara, 19, and Osman Antonio Maldonado, 20, investigators announced on Friday that Gaithersburg resident Rodrigo Hernandez, 18, has been apprehended for his alleged role in the Montgomery Village murder.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to investigate reports of shots fired in the area of the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle.

Upon arrival, they found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital with critical, non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Less than a half hour later, at approximately 12:50 p.m., there was a second call regarding a man unconscious - later identified as Garnica - in the same area, where he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

During the investigation, Guevara and Maldonado were identified as suspects, and they were arrested and charged with first-degree murder late last month.

Hernandez was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, the department announced on Friday, Dec. 15.

All three are being held without bond.

