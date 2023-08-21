These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Montgomery County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Montgomery County” report:

No. 1 - Poolesville High School

- Poolesville High School No. 2 - Walt Whitman High School

- Walt Whitman High School No. 3 - Winston Churchill High School

- Winston Churchill High School No. 4 - Richard Montgomery High School

- Richard Montgomery High School No. 5 - Thomas S. Wootton High School

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+, with Poolesville, Walt Whitman, and Winston Churchill schools having earned spots in Niche's top 5 list of best public schools in the state.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.