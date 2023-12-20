Teen Apprehended For Early Morning Shooting In Montgomery County, Police Say

Clarksburg resident Raymond Leon McRoy, 18, has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a man just days after a reported shooting in the 19500 block of Waters Road last week.

Police say that at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the site of the shooting, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital and survived his injuries, according to officials, though a probe into the shooting was launched.

During the investigation, McRoy was identified as a possible shooting suspect, and this week, he was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, assault, and weapon-related offenses.

No motive for the shooting has been released by investigators.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond pending his next court appearance.

