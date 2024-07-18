Teen Heading To Prison For Role In Montgomery County Murder Of Rival Gang Member

Germantown resident Dayton Miller was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but 15 suspended in connection to the death of 20-year-old Taon Cline in April 2022.

According to court documents, shortly before 11 p.m. on April 22, 2022, first responders were called to the 19000 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown to investigate a reported shooting, where they found Cline suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Prosecutors said that Cline was "a known associate of 'L3,' a criminal street gang that operates in Montgomery County and is based out of Gaithersburg."

Miller, and his three cohorts were also identified as members of "Ridge, another criminal street gang in Montgomery County," which is based in Germantown.

At the time of the shooting, there was an ongoing feud between the two gangs.

Miller pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. In addition to his prison term, the judge also ordered he serve five years of supervised probation when he is released.

