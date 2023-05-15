Organs Of MoCo Teen Killed In Crash Will Help Others Live

On Tuesday, May 9, 14-year-old Elijah Wright was walking home with a friend when he was struck by a car crossing Wisteria Drive in Germantown near Seneca Valley High School.

First responders rushed the teen to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, which he never recovered from.

Days later, on Saturday, May 13, a family friend confirmed that Wright died surrounded by his family and loved ones.

The Wright family’s tragedy could be a blessing for another, as his organs were donated “to be a blessing in someone else’s life like he was in all of our lives,” according to the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign on their behalf.

Elijah was an eighth grade student attending Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School who previously attended Redland Middle School.

“There are three people’s lives forever changed because of this tragedy. The kid who hit Elijah, the friend who witnessed the collision, and forever Elijah’s loss of life,” she said. “Elijah's smile could light up a room, it was infectious.”

To date, nearly $20,000 has been raised by more than 400 donors.

Anyone looking to donate to the Wright family’s cause can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.