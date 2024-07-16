Brooklyn resident Zhenyong Weng has been arrested for allegedly targeting an 82-year-old Silver Spring woman who reached out to her and allegedly instructed her to transfer her assets into gold bars to keep Russian hands off.

The woman complied, police say, and handed off several packages worth an estimated $900,000 in gold bars.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police intercepted Weng in Silver Spring when he attempted to collect a package from the woman valued at an estimated $70,000.

Weng was taken into custody by officers working with the Financial Crimes Section and the Violent Crimes Information Center investigators said.

Weng is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond.

Detectives say that there may be additional victims, and anyone who may have been targeted can contact investigators online or by calling 1-866-411-8477.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.