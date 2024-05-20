Nytrell Tyshawn Parrish was arrested over the weekend following an extensive investigation into at least four armed robberies that were reported at two stores over the course of less than a week.

According to investigators, Parrish's crime spree began on Sunday, May 12, when he allegedly robbed Tobacco Hub in the 7800 block of Old Georgetown Road, when he walked in the store, asked to see vape products, and displayed a handgun.

He then demanded the employee hand over the items.

Later that same day, less than 90 minutes later, it is alleged that Parrish reportedly returned to the store, again displayed the weapon before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash and items.

The following day, on Monday, May 13, officers responded to Geste Food & Wines in the 4800 block of Edgemoor Lane in Bethesda, when a gun-wielding suspect walked into the business, asked about vape products, and demanded cash from the register.

Video surveillance determined that the suspect in the Edgemoor Lane armed robbery was the same from the Tobacco Hut robbery the day before.

On Tuesday, May 14, it is further alleged that Parrish returned to Geste Food & Wine and stole cash for a second time.

The teen was ultimately identified as the suspect, and he was apprehended on Saturday, May 18, authorities announced on Monday.

Parrish, who has no known address, was charged with four counts each of armed robbery, firearm use in the commission of a violent crime, and other offenses.

He is being held without bond.

