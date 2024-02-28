Teen Brothers Sentenced For Murder Of Rival Gang Member In Germantown: State's Attorney

Malik Hney, 17, and Malachi Hney, 18, both of Kensington, were sentenced to life in prison suspend all but 30 years and five years of supervised probation upon release, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The sentencing stems from the murder of Taon Cline, of Frederick on April 22, 2022. Cline, 20, was associated with a rival gang of the Hney brothers, as well as two others, who were involved in a dispute between their own gang in the Germantown and Gaithersburg areas.

The remaining two defendants — Daylon Miller and one juvenile — are scheduled for trial in May.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.