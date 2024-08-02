Teen Arrested Attempting To Steal Montgomery County Police K9 Cruiser

Officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department spotted a stolen Ford F-150 in the area of Travis Avenue, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, though the teen had other intentions and began speeding up.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, a K9 officer observed the truck speeding in the area of 355 North and Appledowre Way, prompting a pursuit that came to a curious conclusion.

Police say that the Ford stopped in the area of Watkins Mill Road and Watkins Mill Place when the teen struck a curb and the truck was disabled.

The driver then got out of the truck and began running away, leading to a foot chase. The officer was hot on the teen's heels as he ran toward the police cruiser, got in, and attempted to steal it.

Ultimately, the officer was able to thwart the minor and took him into custody.

The 16-year-old was charged with multiple counts of auto theft related charges, traffic charges and possession of a controlled dangerous substance by police in Gaithersburg.

He was later released to the custody of his parents.

