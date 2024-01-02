Fair 38°

SHARE

Suspicious Death Under Investigation In Montgomery County: Police (Developing)

An unexplained death on New Year's Eve is under investigation in Montgomery County, police say.

The man's body was found inside a Montgomery County apartment.

The man's body was found inside a Montgomery County apartment.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar @davidvondiemar
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

An alert was issued late in the afternoon on Tuesday, Jan. 2 by the Montgomery County Department of Police after a suspicious death was reported over the weekend.

Officials say that at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, officers were called to an apartment in the 2600 block of Glenallen Avenue in Silver Spring, where they found an unconscious man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No identifying information about the victim was released by police investigators.

Now, the department is seeking the public's assistance in locating anyone with information regarding the questionable death.

Anyone with information or may have been in the area has been asked to contact detectives by calling (240) 773-5070.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE