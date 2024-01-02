Suspicious Death Under Investigation In Montgomery County: Police (Developing)

An alert was issued late in the afternoon on Tuesday, Jan. 2 by the Montgomery County Department of Police after a suspicious death was reported over the weekend.

Officials say that at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, officers were called to an apartment in the 2600 block of Glenallen Avenue in Silver Spring, where they found an unconscious man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No identifying information about the victim was released by police investigators.

Now, the department is seeking the public's assistance in locating anyone with information regarding the questionable death.

Anyone with information or may have been in the area has been asked to contact detectives by calling (240) 773-5070.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

