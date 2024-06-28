Suspects Caught In Carjacked Camry Facing Weapons Charges In Montgomery County, Police Say

Ruben Ramirez, 19, of Laurel, and 20-year-old Germantown resident Darrell Alvin Brown have both been arrested and charged following an alleged armed carjacking and robbery earlier this week.

The incident was reported at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 in the 1900 block of East West Highway.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, a man had just parked and was walking to his apartment building when three people accosted him, one of whom pulled out a handgun and demanded his car keys.

The other two then took his phone before all three fled in his 2021 Toyota Camry as the man called the police.

The following day, on Wednesday, June 26, the Camry was found with Ramirez and Brown inside. They were taken into custody without incident and further investigation led to the recovery of a Glock 43 Gen X 9mm handgun near the front passenger seat.

Ramirez and Brown were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they were charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking, assault and multiple counts of theft and weapon-related offenses.

They're being held without bond.

The search for the third suspect is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.