Student Arrested For Bringing Loaded Handgun To Gaithersburg High School: Police

Josue Rivas, 18, of Gaithersburg, was charged with underage possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded handgun, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property after bringing the weapon to Gaithersburg High School, according to Community Engagement Officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department.

The officers responded to the school on the 100 block of Education Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. and met with members of the Montgomery County Public Schools security team, who located a loaded privately manufactured handgun in Rivas’ possession.

Rivas was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit to be charged.

