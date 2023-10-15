Stranger Touched Student Inappropriately On University Of Maryland Bus, Police Say

An alert was issued by the University of Maryland Police Department over the weekend after a student reported that he was inappropriately touched as he was looking to leave the bus on Friday night.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 on Regents Drive near the Mitchell Building in College Park.

According to the police, a student got on the Shuttle UM bus (route 115), when a stranger came in and sat next to him and began badgering him with questions.

When the student was getting ready to get off the bus, it is alleged that the man touched him inappropriately.

The incident is now being investigated by the University of Maryland Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit.

No information about the suspect has been released by investigators.

