Fair 82°

SHARE

Stolen Jeep Investigation Leads Police In MD To Home With Unsecured Guns Around Kids: Officials

A Jeep stolen in Missouri that was tracked back to Maryland has led to criminal charges for a Montgomery County man who was caught with unsecured weapons around young children.

Jerald McCalla
Jerald McCalla Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Clarksburg resident Jerald McCalla, 25, is facing a host of charges following the investigation into a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT that was reported stolen in May through "fraudulent means" from a dealership in Farmington, Missouri, police said.

Investigators got more than they bargained for when they executed a warrant at McCalla's Montgomery County home.

A search warrant was executed at the Clarksburg house, where the stolen Jeep was recovered from a garage along with additional evidence.

During the same search, multiple unregistered and unsecured guns were also located and seized from the home, where there were children as young as 7 years old inside where the weapons were recovered.

McCalla was arrested at his Clarksburg home and charged with: 

  • Illegal possession of firearms;
  • Illegal possession of ammunition;
  • Unlawful firearm access to minors;
  • Vehicle theft;
  • Reckless endangerment.

He is being held in Montgomery County until he can be extradited back to Missouri to face additional charges, officials said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE