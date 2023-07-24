Stolen Jeep Investigation Leads Police In MD To Home With Unsecured Guns Around Kids: Officials

Clarksburg resident Jerald McCalla, 25, is facing a host of charges following the investigation into a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT that was reported stolen in May through "fraudulent means" from a dealership in Farmington, Missouri, police said.

Investigators got more than they bargained for when they executed a warrant at McCalla's Montgomery County home.

A search warrant was executed at the Clarksburg house, where the stolen Jeep was recovered from a garage along with additional evidence.

During the same search, multiple unregistered and unsecured guns were also located and seized from the home, where there were children as young as 7 years old inside where the weapons were recovered.

McCalla was arrested at his Clarksburg home and charged with:

Illegal possession of firearms;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Unlawful firearm access to minors;

Vehicle theft;

Reckless endangerment.

He is being held in Montgomery County until he can be extradited back to Missouri to face additional charges, officials said.

