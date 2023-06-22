'Stick-Up Steve' Heading To Prison For Crime Spree After Fleeing MD Drug Treatment Center

Serial bank robber Steven Ray Beitzel, 33, of Germantown, was sentenced to 85 years in prison, with all but 32 suspended, after he attempted to disarm a sheriff’s deputy while he was in custody after he went rogue in Montgomery County, the state’s attorney’s office announced.

In November 2021, Beitzel was being held in connection to a stolen vehicle before he was transferred to the Avery Road Drug Treatment Center on a court order, which he bailed from the same day, leading to an immediate warrant being issued for his arrest.

Beitzel was ultimately apprehended in January 2022, though during the two months he was on the lam, prosecutors say that the man who refers to himself as “Stick-Up Steve” robbed at least two convince stores and multiple banks.

In total, the self-declared stick-up man made off with approximately $60,000, which a witness says Beitzel used to buy at least two motorcycles and a car.

Prosecutors said that some of the money was also used to purchase fentanyl in Baltimore, some of which he sold.

He wasn't done yet.

While in custody, Beitzel feigned an illness and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, and while in a bathroom there he attempted to disarm one of the sheriff’s deputies monitoring him, lunging for his service weapon.

During the scuffle, Beitzel made progress in removing the gun from the deputy’s holster until others were able to intervene.

Two deputies involved had to be treated for concussion.

Beitzel was convicted following a two-day trial of one count of attempt to disarm law enforcement and two counts of second-degree assault.

He also reached a plea agreement to resolve four other criminal cases in. 2021 and 2022 involving:

Motor vehicle theft;

Assault;

Armed robbery;

Robbery;

Burglary.

In addition to his prison time, Beitzel will be serving five years of supervised probation when he is released.

