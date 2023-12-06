Overcast 38°

Standoff Ended By SWAT Officers Deploying Pepper Balls In Montgomery County Mall: Police

New details have been released by the Montgomery County Department of Police following a four-hour standoff inside an area department store.

There was a massive police presence outside the mall on Wednesday. 

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)
The woman was shot and a suspect is in custody near the Wakefield Wheaton mall.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view
The barricade was reported at JC Penney at the Wheaton Mall

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Armed with a knife, police say that Christopher Lawrence, 37, attempted to steal a watch from JC Penney at the Westfield Wheaton Mall, but was caught and wound up barricading himself inside of a fitting room, forcing an evacuation of the store while police worked to resolve the situation.

The incident began at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, with dozens of officers and officials responding to the area. 

According to police, the department's Emergency Response Team and negotiators responded in an effort to assuage Lawrence to leave the fitting room and turn himself in, but it wasn't until SWAT officers deployed pepper balls into the room and Lawrence was taken into custody without injury.

Lawrence, who has no known address, was evaluated at the mall by first responders and was taken to the Montgomery County Police Department's Central Processing Unit, where officials say he is expected to be charged with first-degree assault.

No officers, customers, or store employees were injured during the incident, though JC Penney stayed closed on Wednesday after the ordeal

