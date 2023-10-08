Son Kills Father, Turns Gun On Himself In Olney Home, Montgomery County Police Say

Nicholas Marquis Stull has been charged for allegedly shooting and killing 53-year-old Michael Wayne Stull on Saturday night before turning the gun on himself in a failed attempt to take his own life.

The incident was reported at around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Mount Olney Lane in Olney, where there was a reported shooting.

Investigators responded to the home and it was determined that the younger Stull was possibly still inside the home he lived in with his grandparents and armed.

His father was also found shot inside the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Department of Police SWAT team responded to the home and Nicholas Stull was taken into custody by officers and taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening, self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the agency.

Stull was charged with:

First-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Use of a firearm during the commision of a felony.

No information about his initial court appearance has been released as he continues getting treatment for his injuries.

