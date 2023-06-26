Son Accused Of Trying To Kill Parents In Montgomery County: Police

Bethesda resident Michael Bowers, 24, has been accused of attacking his parents with a knife in their home late on Sunday, June 25, authorities announced.

Shortly before midnight, officers were called to the 6500 block of Greentree Road in Bethesda to investigate a domestic incident that left a man and woman with multiple stab wounds outside of an area home.

The investigation found that Bowers allegedly assaulted his 62-year-old mother and father, who were rushed to area hospitals for treatment of "serious injuries."

Their condition was not available late on Monday afternoon.

It is unclear what caused Bowers to attack his parents.

Bowers was identified as a suspect and arrested shortly after 5:15 a.m. on Monday, June 26, when he was charged with second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault.

