Small Earthquake Reported In Rockville: US Geological Survey

The 2.3-magnitude quake struck about 3 km west of Rockville around 12:50 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

An interactive map shows the quake's epicenter between Lakewood Country Club and Lakewood Elementary School, and could be felt throughout the region.

It traveled 47.2 km in just .48 seconds with a depth of 15.3 km.

While the quake was reportedly felt by more than 1,600 people, no injuries or damages occurred, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

