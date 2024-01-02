Overcast 35°

SHARE

Small Earthquake Reported In Rockville: US Geological Survey

A small earthquake was reported in Maryland early on Tuesday morning, Jan. 2, officials confirmed.

The earthquake was reported early on Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.

The earthquake was reported early on Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

The 2.3-magnitude quake struck about 3 km west of Rockville around 12:50 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

An interactive map shows the quake's epicenter between Lakewood Country Club and Lakewood Elementary School, and could be felt throughout the region.

It traveled 47.2 km in just .48 seconds with a depth of 15.3 km.

While the quake was reportedly felt by more than 1,600 people, no injuries or damages occurred, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE