Silver Spring Man Charged In Disabled Relative's Death: Police

Charles Parker, 55, has been arrested after a family member suffering from "serious medical issues" who he was taking care of was found dead, reportedly after falling in Silver Spring, officials say.

According to the Montgomery Department of Police officials, officers were called around 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 to an apartment in the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Road, where they found 66-year-old Leon Perkins in a wheelchair suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say that the initial investigation found that Perkins - who suffered from undisclosed medical issues - had trauma on his body, though details were not released by the police.

At the time he was found, Perkins was being cared for by Parker, a member of the family - though police did not say how they were related - who called his wife to advise that her husband had fallen, according to police.

When she responded to the apartment, she found him dead.

The death was ruled a homicide, authorities announced on Thursday, Dec. 7, and Parker was arrested for his role in the death. Perkins' body has since been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, though the results are pending.

On Thursday, police say that Parker had been arrested in connection to Perkins' death and he is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Charges are pending as of Thursday night.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.