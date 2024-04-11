Silver Spring Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested, 2 More At Large: Police

The incident occurred near Thayer Avenue and Mayor Lane in Silver Spring around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, MCPD said.

Three suspects were armed with handguns with blue lasers and an assault rifle when they exited a white Audi SQ5 and approached two victims who were inside a vehicle. They ordered the victims to get out and stole personal property before fleeing in the victims' 2017 Mercedes E300, followed by the white Audi. Both vehicles were later found unoccupied, where it was determined that the white Audi SQ5 had been reported stolen from New Jersey in October of 2023.

Christopher Eugene Light, 23, was arrested in his hometown of Washington, DC on Monday, March 25, police said.

He is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County to be charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery and other firearm-related charges.

Investigators continue to search for the two other suspects, who police described as Black males of an unknown age.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website and click on the P3Tips link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Tips may remain anonymous.

