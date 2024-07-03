Shoplifter Returning Stolen Items Slugs Employee, Snatches Cash At Bethesda Food Store: Police

New surveillance photos have been released by the Montgomery County Department of Police following a reported strong-arm robbery late last month at the Giant food store in Bethesda.

Police say that at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, officers were called to the grocer in the 7100 block of Arlington Road to investigate a reported robbery and assault.

According to the investigation, the unknown suspect walked into the store and attempted to return stolen items in exchange for a cash refund.

When his efforts were rebuffed, the suspect punched one employee in the face, took an undisclosed amount of cash from another employee, and fled the area.

The suspect was described as being a heavyset Black man between 30 and 40 years old who is approximately 5-foot-10 weighing 200 pounds with a beard.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, white t-shirt, jean shorts, black sneakers, and sported a black backpack at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or assault has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-4411-8477.

