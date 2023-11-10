Light Rain 40°

Shooting Investigation Launched In Montgomery Village (Developing)

Police in Montgomery County are investigating reports of a double shooting in Montgomery Village. 

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle at around 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, where there was calls of shots fired in the area.

According to reports, there were at least two victims, though no information about a possible suspect or motive has been released by investigators.

More information is expected to be released.

