Shooter Sentenced For Killing Former Roommate in Front Of Family, Fleeing MD For VA

Treymayne Dorsey, 44, was sentenced to life plus 110 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of murder and multiple other violent offenses following an incident in Beverly’s apartment in the area of Fairland on Nov. 30, 2021, according to Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy.

First-degree murder (life);

Three counts of use of a firearm (20 years);

Home invasion (merged with the murder charge);

Two counts of first-degree assault (25 years).

Specifically, Dorsey was found sentenced for:

According to prosecutors, on the night of Beverly's murder, Dorsey forced his way into an apartment in the 12300 block of Treetop Drive and gunned him down while his family members were inside the unit with them and proceeded to flee the state.

The investigation found that Dorsey attacked a woman as she was leaving the apartment, holding her at gunpoint and forcing her to go back to the front door, where he demanded she ask to be let inside.

When Beverly's sister opened the door, there was a struggle as Dorsey fought his way into the home, where Beverly confronted him, prompting the former to shoot the latter in the head.

During the struggle, Dorsey threatened the women and assaulted them, demanding that they retrieve a bag for him that was inside the house. When they refused to comply, he proceeded to flee town into Colonial Heights, Virginia.

Officials noted that at the time of the murder, Beverly's 8-month-old daughter was feet away and Dorsey had previously stayed at the Treetop Drive home before having a falling out with the family.

After fleeing Maryland into Virginia, prosecutors say that Dorsey also changed his hair, turned off his phone, and remained on the lam for several weeks until he was tracked down by police investigators. He was convicted in January.

"We commend Judge Maloney for this sentence which sends an incredibly strong message to the community that anyone who commits such despicable acts of violence will be held accountable," McCarthy said.

