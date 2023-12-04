Man Arrested Month After Shooting During Alleged Dispute Outside Montgomery County Restaurant

Markus Tyrell Dowdy, 33, was arrested in Takoma Park over the weekend by US Marshals in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old Marvin Jefferson in the White Oak Shopping Center.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to America's Best Wings restaurant in the 11200 block of new Hampshire Avenue in Colesville, where they found Jefferson and a second man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to area hospitals, where Jefferson died, and the second man suffered serious injuries, but has since been released.

During the investigation, Dowdy was identified as a suspect and he was arrested without incident on Saturday and charged with:

First-degree murder;

Attempted first-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime;

Second-degree assault;

"Other related charges."

Dowdy, who has no known address, is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is waiting on a bond hearing.

