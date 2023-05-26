Separate Juries Convict Man For Murder, Assault During Stabbing Spree In Rockville: Prosecutors

Two separate juries convicted Scorpio Alexander Stanfield, 32, who has an unknown address, of second-degree murder and first-degree assault for two stabbing incidents in Rockville, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney announced on Friday, May 26.

Officials say that on Monday, May 22, a jury convicted Stanfield for the assault of Alhajie Keita, 46, who was stabbed, but ultimately survived. Days later, on Thursday, May 25, Stanfield was convicted by a separate jury for the murder of 35-year-old Jonathan Lawrence Moore in September last year.

According to prosecutors, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, officers were called to the 700 block of Hungerford Drive in Rockville to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering with a stab wound who was able to provide a description of his assailant.

He was taken to an area hospital and survived from his injuries.

The subsequent search of the area led police to Stanfield, who was also found complicit in killing Moore, whose body was found inside a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When he is sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, Stanfield will face up to 25 years in prison on the assault charge and 40 years behind bars for second-degree murder.

