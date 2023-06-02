Scooter-Riding Serial Trolley Trail Groper On The Loose In Montgomery County: Police

Video has been released by the Montgomery County Department of Police of a suspect who allegedly groped women in the neighborhood along the trail between Edson Lane and Tuckerman Lane in Bethesda, beginning late last month.

The investigation was launched on Sunday, May 21, when a woman was walking on Nicholson Lane near the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center when she was approached by the suspect on an electric scooter.

Police say that the suspect knocked her to the ground and groped her before she was able to escape and call 911.

Days later, on Tuesday, May 23, two more women said they were walking on Trolley Trail when the same suspect approached them on the same electric scooter.

He proceeded to follow them and touched them inappropriately, police say. One of the women was able to take a video of him as he was leaving the scene (see above).

Victims described the suspect as either an Asian or White man with a medium build who is approximately 5-foot-10 in his 20s or 30s with short black hair. His scooter was described as being black and gray and he was wearing black-rimmed glasses at the time of the incidents.

The scooter-riding suspect remains at large as of Friday, June 2, and police are concerned that there could be additional victims of inappropriate touching.

Anyone with information about the suspect, or who may have been victimized has been asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

