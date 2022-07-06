Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Schools

Montgomery County Middle School Issues 'Shelter In Place Order:' Police

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Takoma Park Middle School in Montgomery County. Takoma Park Middle School in Montgomery County.
Photo Credit: Takoma Park Middle School
Takoma Park Middle School in Montgomery County. Takoma Park Middle School in Montgomery County.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officials at a Maryland school district issued a “shelter in place order” on Wednesday, July 6, police said.

The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 advising that Takoma Park Middle School was the subject of a potential threat that is being investigated.

During the shelter in place order, summer school programs were set to continue normally, but all exterior doors were locked as a precaution, according to the department.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by police investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

