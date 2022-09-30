Maryland Superintendent Tightens Security For Athletic Events, Praises Student Response

Montgomery County School officials are praising the student body community after a successful transition to implementing safer practices and plans during athletic events.

The change comes as an effort to promote positive and good-spirited athletic events for both spectators and students throughout the community and to decrease conflict, states Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight.

" Our students called on their peers to uphold good sportsmanship and a respectful environment; staff, parents and volunteers modeled positive behavior and everyone enjoyed a safe and exciting series of athletic events, which are an important part of our school cultures", stated McKnight.

Significant changes that were implemented in the last week included separating spectators, verifying student identification, having students and spectators sit in stands, denying re-entry into games, and ensuring that students not enrolled in either participating school had an adult chaperone present.

"We believe that these policies target the areas that we most needed to address. We have heard some concern from students and parents about students’ inability to attend games in which their school is not participating without an adult chaperone. While we understand that students may take an interest in other schools, it is important to underscore that the policies are in place so that we have a relationship with the students who are at our events", continued McKnight.

Montgomery County Public Schools Officials will continue to monitor the programs and events to ensure the safety of participants and students.

