Here's What We Know About Latest Overdose At Kennedy High School

A student at a Silver Spring high school reportedly overdosed at the school, just weeks after a 15-year-old classmate died of a suspected overdose, reports the Moco Show.

The overdose reportedly occurred at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Road, around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the outlet continues.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old student from the high school died from a suspected overdose, prompting a meeting just last week between law enforcement and county leaders. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. To read the full story by The Moco Show, click here.

