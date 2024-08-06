Gaithersburg resident Saraha Aminata Tumoe has been identified by investigators as the person killed in a violent single-vehicle crash that left her trapped in her vehicle.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were called to Shady Grove Road, near the intersection of Briardale Road, to investigate the reported crash.

According to police, Tumoe was driving a gray 1999 Acura TL north on Shady Grove Road when she lost control, veered off the roadway, struck a curb, leading to a rollover before coming to rest when it struck a tree in the center median.

Tumoe, the only person in the vehicle or involved in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

