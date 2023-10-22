Rockville's Omer Balva Killed By Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile While Serving In IDF

Omer Balva, 22, of Rockville, died on Friday, Oct. 20, by an antitank missile fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon, the IDF confirmed.

Balva, a dual American-Israeli citizen, was a commander in the 9203rd Battalion of the Alexandroni Brigade, from Herzliya.

According to the Washington Post, Balva was vacationing back home earlier this month when Hamas carried out the Saturday, Oct. 7 attack. Balva's reserve infantry unit recalled him, the outlet said.

Balva went out to buy supplies with Ethan Missner, a friend he met at 7 years old when he was a student at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, before returning to Israel to fight, The Post says.

The IDF said terrorists in southern Lebanon continue to fire anti-tank missiles at IDF forces and attempt to infiltrate the State of Israel.

"The IDF is responding to every such attempt and attack by striking Hezbollah terrorist targets or opening fire toward the origins of the attacks," a statement released Saturday, Oct. 21 reads.

