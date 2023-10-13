Rockville's Joan Vassos Self-Eliminates From 'Golden Bachelor'

Even when a shot at love with 72-year-old Gerry Turner is on the line.

The 60-year-old private school admin at the Landon School, a prep school for boys in Bethesda, left ABC's "Golden Bachelor" on Thursday's episode, Oct. 12.

Vassos had just finished a one-on-one date with Turner when she got a call from her daughter, who had given birth in a complicated C-section 15 days before she left for the show.

Vassos explained to the other women she needed to leave, and wished them the best. Then, she broke the news to Turner, saying she had to go home and "be a mom."

"I can't tell you how disappointed I am," Turner said. "But there's a moral compass that we both share. And sometimes the right thing to do is the hardest."

Turner was seen crying on a bench outside Bachelor Mansion, before eliminating two of the other contestants in the rose ceremony.

