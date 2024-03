The leak occurred in a suite on the second floor at 1201 Locks Rd. near Wootton Parkway in Rockville shortly before 9:50 a.m., MCFRS Spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

The building was evacuated as HazMat crews responded to investigate and provide ventilation.

The leak was contained a short time later, Piringer said.

Further details were not immediately available.

